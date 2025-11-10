According to the National Center for Health Statistics, 22.4% of adults are smokers. A random sample of 300 adults is obtained.
a. Describe the sampling distribution of p̂, the sample proportion of adults who smoke.
True or False: The population proportion and sample proportion always have the same value.
A simple random sample of size n = 1000 is obtained from a population whose size is N = 1,000,000 and whose population proportion with a specified characteristic is p = 0.35.
c. What is the probability of obtaining x = 320 or fewer individuals with the characteristic?
A simple random sample of size n = 1460 is obtained from a population whose size is N = 1,500,000 and whose population proportion with a specified characteristic is p = 0.42.
c. What is the probability of obtaining x = 584 or fewer individuals with the characteristic?
Airline Reservations In Chapter 6, we learned that the proportion of passengers who miss a flight for which they have a reservation is 0.0995.
a. Suppose a flight has 290 reservations. What is the probability that 25 or more passengers will miss the flight?
Foreign Language According to a study done by Wakefield Research, the proportion of Americans who can order a meal in a foreign language is 0.47.
c. Describe the sampling distribution of p̂, the proportion of Americans who can order a meal in a foreign language. Be sure to verify the model requirements.
Social Security Reform A researcher studying public opinion of proposed Social Security changes obtains a simple random sample of 50 adult Americans and asks them whether or not they support the proposed changes. To say that the distribution of p̂, the sample proportion of adults who respond yes, is approximately normal, how many more adult Americans does the researcher need to sample if
a. 10% of all adult Americans support the changes?