Variability in Baseball Suppose, during the course of a typical season, a batter has 500 at-bats. This means the player has the opportunity to get a hit 500 times during the course of a season. Further, suppose a batter is a career 0.280 hitter (he averages 280 hits every 1000 at-bats or he has 280 successes in 1000 trials of the experiment), so the population proportion of hits is 0.280.





b. Would it be unusual for a player who is a career 0.280 hitter to have a season in which he hits at least 0.310?