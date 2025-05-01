use the frequency polygon to identify the class with the greatest, and the class with the least, frequency.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion2h 10m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample5h 6m
- Steps in Hypothesis Testing1h 6m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means1h 4m
- Hypothesis Testing: Means - Excel42m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions37m
- Hypothesis Testing: Proportions - Excel27m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance12m
- Critical Values and Rejection Regions28m
- Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing12m
- Type I & Type II Errors15m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression3h 33m
- Linear Regression & Least Squares Method26m
- Residuals12m
- Coefficient of Determination12m
- Regression Line Equation and Coefficient of Determination - Excel8m
- Finding Residuals and Creating Residual Plots - Excel11m
- Inferences for Slope31m
- Enabling Data Analysis Toolpak1m
- Regression Readout of the Data Analysis Toolpak - Excel21m
- Prediction Intervals13m
- Prediction Intervals - Excel19m
- Multiple Regression - Excel29m
- Quadratic Regression15m
- Quadratic Regression - Excel10m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Use the data set and the indicated number of classes to construct
(c) a frequency polygon,
Hospitals
Number of classes: 8
Data set: Number of hospitals in each of the 50 U.S. states and 5 inhabited territories (Source: American Hospital Directory) 10 90 51 1 77 341 56 34 8 214 111 3 14 40 18 142 102 55 75 108 72 53 19 105 55 83 1 69 19 108 10 27 14 78 37 31 186 146 90 37 177 52 11 67 25 100 361 35 91 2 7 61 78 33 14
Key Concepts
Frequency Polygon
Class Intervals and Number of Classes
Frequency Distribution
Watch next
Master Creating Frequency Polygons with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
use the frequency polygon to identify the class with the greatest, and the class with the least, frequency.
Constructing a Frequency Distribution and a Frequency Polygon In Exercises 35 and 36, construct a frequency distribution and a frequency polygon for the data set using the indicated number of classes. Describe any patterns.
Ages of the Presidents Number of classes: 7 Data set: Ages of the U.S. presidents at Inauguration (Source: The White House) 57 61 57 57 58 57 61 54 68 51 49 64 50 48 65 52 56 46 54 49 51 47 55 55 54 42 51 56 55 51 54 51 60 62 43 55 56 61 52 69 64 46 54 47 70 78
Constructing a Frequency Distribution and a Frequency Polygon In Exercises 35 and 36, construct a frequency distribution and a frequency polygon for the data set using the indicated number of classes. Describe any patterns.
Declaration of Independence
Number of classes: 5
Data set: Number of children of those who signed the Declaration of Independence (Source: The U.S. National Archives & Records Administration) 5 2 12 18 7 4 10 8 16 3 3 7 3 1 2 7 13 0 8 3 7 5 2 6 0 6 7 9 0 11 9 10 7 8 13 5 8 3 5 0 3 13 3 15 5 6 3 2 5 2 0 3 7 12 4 1
Using the frequency polygon below, what range of test scores was most popular?
In Exercises 5 and 6, use the data set, which represents the number of rooms reserved during one night’s business at a sample of hotels.
153 104 118 166 89 104 100 79 93 96 116
94 140 84 81 96 108 111 87 126 101 111
122 108 126 93 108 87 103 95 129 93 124
Construct a frequency distribution for the data set with six classes and draw a frequency polygon.