Constructing a Frequency Distribution and a Frequency Polygon In Exercises 35 and 36, construct a frequency distribution and a frequency polygon for the data set using the indicated number of classes. Describe any patterns.

Ages of the Presidents Number of classes: 7 Data set: Ages of the U.S. presidents at Inauguration (Source: The White House) 57 61 57 57 58 57 61 54 68 51 49 64 50 48 65 52 56 46 54 49 51 47 55 55 54 42 51 56 55 51 54 51 60 62 43 55 56 61 52 69 64 46 54 47 70 78