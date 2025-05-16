Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
3:08 minutes
Problem 1.3.19b
Textbook Question
A company wants to test the effectiveness of a new acne cream. The company recruits 500 girls ages 13 to 17 who have acne. The subjects are randomly assigned into two groups. One group is given the acne cream and the other is given a placebo that looks exactly like the acne cream. Both groups apply the cream daily for two months. Facial photos are taken at the beginning and end of the treatment to compare results.
b. Identify a potential problem with the experimental design being used and suggest a way to improve it.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Introduction to Statistics Channel with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning