"[NW] Course Selection A student entering a doctoral program in educational psychology is required to select two courses from the list of courses provided as part of his or her program. EPR 616, Research in Child DevelopmentEPR 630, Educational Research Planning and InterpretationEPR 631, Nonparametric StatisticsEPR 632, Methods of Multivariate AnalysisEPR 645, Theory of MeasurementEPR 649, Fieldwork Methods in Educational ResearchEPR 650, Interpretive Methods in Educational Research
List all possible two-course selections."