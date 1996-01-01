According to the U.S. Department of Education, 42.8% of 3-year-olds are enrolled in day care. What is the probability that a randomly selected 3-year-old is enrolled in day care?
[NW] Home Runs The Wall Street Journal regularly publishes an article entitled “The Count.” In one article, The Count looked at 1000 randomly selected home runs in Major League Baseball.
b. Of the 1000 home runs, it was found that 296 were dropped when a fan had a legitimate play on the ball. What is the probability that a randomly selected home run is dropped?
Police Complaints The Chicago Tribune analyzed 17,713 complaints by citizens against Chicago police officers.
a. Of the 17,713 complaints against police officers, it was found that 7296 were accompanied by a signed affidavit, which is required by state law for the complaint against the officer to proceed. What is the probability that a randomly selected complaint is accompanied by a signed affidavit?
Favorite Day to Order Takeout A survey was conducted by Wakefield Research in which participants were asked to disclose their favorite night to order takeout for dinner. The following data are based on their results.
b. What is the probability a randomly selected individual would choose Friday as their favorite night to order takeout?
"[DATA] A Random Process: Green Lights On your drives to school each day you feel like there is a light that is always red when you reach it. You decide to record data to determine the likelihood of arriving at the light while it is red. Open the data set 5_1_38 at www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats, which contains the day number and whether the light was red (1), or not (0), for 120 consecutive days in which you drove to school.
f. What is the estimate of the probability of the light being red when you reach the intersection?"
Putting It Together: Drug Side Effects In placebo-controlled clinical trials for the drug Viagra, 734 subjects received Viagra and 725 subjects received a placebo (subjects did not know which treatment they received). The table below summarizes reports of various side effects that were reported.
d. What is the estimated probability that a subject receiving a placebo would report flushing as an adverse effect? Would this be unusual?
[NW] Medicare Fines In an effort to reduce the number of hospital-acquired conditions (such as infection resulting from the hospital stay), Medicare officials score hospitals on a 10-point scale with a lower score representing a better patient track record. The federal government reduces Medicare payments to those hospitals with the worst scores. The following data represent the scores received by Illinois hospitals.
c. Determine the probability that a randomly selected hospital in Illinois has a score less than 9.
Cigar Smoking The data in the following table show the association between cigar smoking and death from cancer for 139,704 men. Note: Current cigar smoker means cigar smoker at time of death.
b) If an individual is randomly selected from this study, what is the probability that he was a current cigar smoker?