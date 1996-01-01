5. Which event(s) in Exercise 4 can be considered unusual? Explain your reasoning.
"[NW] Course Selection A student entering a doctoral program in educational psychology is required to select two courses from the list of courses provided as part of his or her program. EPR 616, Research in Child DevelopmentEPR 630, Educational Research Planning and InterpretationEPR 631, Nonparametric StatisticsEPR 632, Methods of Multivariate AnalysisEPR 645, Theory of MeasurementEPR 649, Fieldwork Methods in Educational ResearchEPR 650, Interpretive Methods in Educational Research
List all possible two-course selections."
According to the U.S. Department of Education, 42.8% of 3-year-olds are enrolled in day care. What is the probability that a randomly selected 3-year-old is enrolled in day care?
[NW] Home Runs The Wall Street Journal regularly publishes an article entitled “The Count.” In one article, The Count looked at 1000 randomly selected home runs in Major League Baseball.
b. Of the 1000 home runs, it was found that 296 were dropped when a fan had a legitimate play on the ball. What is the probability that a randomly selected home run is dropped?
Favorite Day to Order Takeout A survey was conducted by Wakefield Research in which participants were asked to disclose their favorite night to order takeout for dinner. The following data are based on their results.
b. What is the probability a randomly selected individual would choose Friday as their favorite night to order takeout?
"[DATA] A Random Process: Green Lights On your drives to school each day you feel like there is a light that is always red when you reach it. You decide to record data to determine the likelihood of arriving at the light while it is red. Open the data set 5_1_38 at www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats, which contains the day number and whether the light was red (1), or not (0), for 120 consecutive days in which you drove to school.
b. What proportion of the days were you stuck by a red light after 15 days?"
f. What is the estimate of the probability of the light being red when you reach the intersection?"
Putting It Together: Drug Side Effects In placebo-controlled clinical trials for the drug Viagra, 734 subjects received Viagra and 725 subjects received a placebo (subjects did not know which treatment they received). The table below summarizes reports of various side effects that were reported.
d. What is the estimated probability that a subject receiving a placebo would report flushing as an adverse effect? Would this be unusual?