"[DATA] A Random Process: Green Lights On your drives to school each day you feel like there is a light that is always red when you reach it. You decide to record data to determine the likelihood of arriving at the light while it is red. Open the data set 5_1_38 at www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats, which contains the day number and whether the light was red (1), or not (0), for 120 consecutive days in which you drove to school.

b. What proportion of the days were you stuck by a red light after 15 days?"