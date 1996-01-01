True or false? A larger sample size produces a longer confidence interval for .
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Multiple Choice
Based on the statistical model you developed, which of the following best describes a confidence interval for the population mean when the population standard deviation is unknown and the sample size is small?
A
It is an interval estimate calculated using the and the .
B
It is an interval estimate calculated using the and the .
C
It is a single value estimate of the .
D
It is an interval estimate calculated using the and the .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that when the population standard deviation is unknown and the sample size is small, the sampling distribution of the sample mean follows a t-distribution rather than a normal distribution.
Recall that a confidence interval provides a range of plausible values for the population mean, based on the sample data.
Recognize that the confidence interval is constructed around the sample mean, not the population mean, because the population mean is unknown.
Use the formula for the confidence interval when the population standard deviation is unknown: \(\bar{x} \pm t_{\alpha/2, n-1} \times \frac{s}{\sqrt{n}}\), where \(\bar{x}\) is the sample mean, \(s\) is the sample standard deviation, \(n\) is the sample size, and \(t_{\alpha/2, n-1}\) is the critical value from the t-distribution with \(n-1\) degrees of freedom.
Conclude that the correct description is that the confidence interval is an interval estimate calculated using the sample mean and the t-distribution.
Introduction to Confidence Intervals practice set
