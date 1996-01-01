Which of the following terms best describes a process of analyzing data to identify meaningful relations?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Nonresponse bias occurs when which of the following happens in a probability sample?
A
All individuals in the sample respond, but the sample size is too small.
B
The data are collected using a census rather than a sample.
C
The sampling method is random and every individual has an equal chance of being selected.
D
Some individuals selected for the sample do not respond, and their nonresponses are related to the variable of interest.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of nonresponse bias: it occurs when some individuals selected for a sample do not provide responses, and this nonresponse is related to the variable being studied.
Recognize that nonresponse bias affects the representativeness of the sample because the missing data are not random but systematically related to the outcome of interest.
Evaluate each option by checking if it describes a situation where nonresponse is related to the variable of interest:
- Option 1 describes all individuals responding but a small sample size, which is not nonresponse bias but a sample size issue.
- Option 2 describes using a census, which means no sampling and thus no sampling bias or nonresponse bias.
- Option 3 describes a proper random sampling method, which is ideal and does not imply nonresponse bias.
- The correct scenario is when some individuals do not respond and their nonresponse is related to the variable of interest, causing nonresponse bias.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
4
views
Multiple Choice
If a bag contains only blue and red marbles, and the probability of picking a blue marble is , what is the probability of picking a red marble?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which sampling method involves dividing the population into groups () and then taking a random sample from each group?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Consider the following probability distribution for a discrete random variable : : , : . Which of the following statements is true about this distribution?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Complete each statement: An event with a probability of is ____, and an event with a probability of is ____.
2
views
Multiple Choice
Given the data below, determine the probability that a person randomly selected from Group 1 will be wearing jeans.
613
views
42
rank
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations