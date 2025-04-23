Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, P(D) represents the probability that a randomly selected smartphone has a manufacturing defect. Understanding probability is essential for interpreting the likelihood of events in statistics. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability

Event An event in probability is a specific outcome or a set of outcomes from a random experiment. In this case, D is the event that a smartphone has a manufacturing defect. Recognizing events helps in calculating probabilities and understanding the context of statistical analysis. Recommended video: 05:54 05:54 Probability of Multiple Independent Events