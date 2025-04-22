Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it refers to the chance of randomly selecting a female character from a group of speaking characters in movies. The probability can be calculated by dividing the number of favorable outcomes (female characters) by the total number of possible outcomes (all speaking characters). Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability

Complementary Events Complementary events are pairs of outcomes that cover all possible scenarios of a given situation. In this case, the probability of selecting a female character is the complement of selecting a male character. Since 68.2% of speaking characters are male, the probability of selecting a female character can be found by subtracting the probability of selecting a male from 1, which highlights the relationship between these two outcomes. Recommended video: 4:23 4:23 Complementary Events