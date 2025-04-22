Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
4. Probability
Complements
Problem 4.2.5
Textbook Question
Women in Movies In a recent year, speaking characters in movies were 68.2% male. What is the probability of randomly selecting a character with a speaking part and getting a female? What should be the value of that probability?
Step 1: Understand the problem. The problem states that 68.2% of speaking characters in movies are male. To find the probability of selecting a female character, we need to calculate the complement of the probability of selecting a male character.
Step 2: Recall the complement rule in probability. The complement rule states that the probability of an event not occurring is equal to 1 minus the probability of the event occurring. Mathematically, this can be expressed as: <math>P( ext{Female}) = 1 - P( ext{Male})</math>.
Step 3: Substitute the given probability of selecting a male character into the formula. The problem states that <math>P( ext{Male}) = 0.682</math>. Using the complement rule, substitute this value into the formula: <math>P( ext{Female}) = 1 - 0.682</math>.
Step 4: Perform the subtraction to find the probability of selecting a female character. This step involves calculating <math>1 - 0.682</math>, which will give the probability of selecting a female character.
Step 5: Interpret the result. The resulting probability represents the likelihood of randomly selecting a speaking character in movies and getting a female. Ensure the final probability is expressed as a decimal or percentage, depending on the context.
Key Concepts
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it refers to the chance of randomly selecting a female character from a group of speaking characters in movies. The probability can be calculated by dividing the number of favorable outcomes (female characters) by the total number of possible outcomes (all speaking characters).
Complementary Events
Complementary events are pairs of outcomes that cover all possible scenarios of a given situation. In this case, the probability of selecting a female character is the complement of selecting a male character. Since 68.2% of speaking characters are male, the probability of selecting a female character can be found by subtracting the probability of selecting a male from 1, which highlights the relationship between these two outcomes.
Complementary Events
Percentage to Probability Conversion
Converting percentages to probabilities is essential for statistical analysis. A percentage represents a part of a whole, while probability quantifies the chance of an event occurring. To find the probability of selecting a female character, one must first convert the percentage of male characters (68.2%) into a decimal (0.682) and then use this value to determine the probability of selecting a female character, which is 1 - 0.682.
