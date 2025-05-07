Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it helps determine the chance of randomly selecting an adult who does not know the care-instruction symbol for bleach usage. The probability can be calculated by subtracting the known percentage from 100%. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability

Complementary Events Complementary events are pairs of outcomes in a probability scenario where one event occurs if and only if the other does not. In this case, knowing the percentage of adults who understand the symbol allows us to find the complementary percentage of those who do not, which is essential for calculating the desired probability. Recommended video: 4:23 4:23 Complementary Events