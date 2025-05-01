Multiple Choice
Which of the following correlation coefficients represents the strongest linear relationship?
1
views
Master Correlation Coefficient with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
A data set is found to have a linear correlation coefficient of . Which of the following graphs most likely represents the relationship between these variables?
A marketing researcher analyzed advertising budget vs. monthly sales revenue for small retail stores and found that typically the stores that spent more on advertising saw higher sales revenues. However, the relationship wasn't perfect - some stores advertised more but saw fewer sales due to poor location, customer preferences, or bad timing. Which of the following is the most likely value for the correlation coefficient between advertising budget and sales revenue?