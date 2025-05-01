In statistics, which value represents the strongest possible linear correlation coefficient?
1
Understand that the linear correlation coefficient, often denoted as \(r\), measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
Recall that the value of \(r\) ranges from \(-1\) to \$1\(, where \)-1\( indicates a perfect negative linear correlation, \)0\( indicates no linear correlation, and \)1$ indicates a perfect positive linear correlation.
Recognize that the strongest possible linear correlation occurs at the extreme values of \(r\), which are \(-1\) and \$1$.
Note that \(r = -1\) means the variables have a perfect negative linear relationship, where one variable increases exactly as the other decreases.
Therefore, the strongest possible linear correlation coefficient can be either \(-1\) or \$1$, representing perfect negative or positive linear relationships respectively.
