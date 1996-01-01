Which of the following is not a characteristic of the distribution?
In a Chi Square Goodness of Fit Test, how do you calculate the expected value for each category?
Which of the following best describes the null hypothesis of a goodness of fit test?
In a Chi Square Goodness of Fit Test, how do you calculate the expected value for each category?
Which of the following lists the requirements that must be met to perform a goodness-of-fit test?
Weather-Related Deaths For the most recent year as of this writing, the numbers of weather-related U.S. deaths for each month were 61, 14, 22, 26, 29, 42, 93, 49, 47, 35, 96, 16, listed in order beginning with January (based on data from the National Weather Service). Use a 0.01 significance level to test the claim that weather-related deaths occur in the different months with the same frequency. Provide an explanation for the result.
