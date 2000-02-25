Which of the following best describes the purpose of the goodness of fit test in statistics?
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit
Goodness of Fit Test
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the null hypothesis of a goodness of fit test?
A
The observed frequencies are significantly different from the expected frequencies.
B
The sample mean is equal to the population mean .
C
The data are normally distributed.
D
The observed frequencies are consistent with the expected frequencies under the specified distribution.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the chi-square goodness of fit test is used to determine if observed categorical data fits a specified distribution.
Recall that the null hypothesis (\(H_0\)) in this test states that the observed frequencies match the expected frequencies according to the hypothesized distribution.
Recognize that the alternative hypothesis (\(H_a\)) states that the observed frequencies differ significantly from the expected frequencies.
Note that the null hypothesis does not involve means or assumptions about normality; it specifically concerns the consistency between observed and expected counts.
Therefore, the null hypothesis can be formally stated as: \(H_0\): The observed frequencies are consistent with the expected frequencies under the specified distribution.
