Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Which of the following best describes the purpose of inferential statistics in an introductory statistics course?
A
To calculate the exact values of all parameters in a population
B
To ensure that all data collected is free from any type of error
C
To organize and summarize data using tables and graphs
D
To draw conclusions about a population based on data from a sample
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that inferential statistics is about making generalizations or predictions about a larger group (population) based on information collected from a smaller group (sample).
Recognize that unlike descriptive statistics, which organizes and summarizes data (e.g., using tables and graphs), inferential statistics uses sample data to estimate population parameters and test hypotheses.
Note that inferential statistics does not calculate exact values for all population parameters because it is usually impractical or impossible to collect data from the entire population.
Acknowledge that inferential statistics involves methods such as confidence intervals and hypothesis testing to draw conclusions with a certain level of confidence.
Therefore, the main purpose of inferential statistics is to draw conclusions about a population based on data from a sample, rather than ensuring data is error-free or summarizing data visually.
