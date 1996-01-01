Which of the following best describes the purpose of inferential statistics in an introductory statistics course?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Intro to Stats
Multiple Choice
Which of the following levels of measurement can be used for qualitative data?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the four levels of measurement: nominal, ordinal, interval, and ratio. These levels describe how data can be categorized and the type of mathematical operations that can be performed on them.
Recognize that qualitative data refers to categorical data, which describes qualities or characteristics rather than numerical values.
Identify that nominal data is qualitative because it categorizes data without any order (e.g., colors, types of animals).
Identify that ordinal data is also qualitative because it categorizes data with a meaningful order or ranking but without consistent intervals (e.g., satisfaction ratings, class ranks).
Conclude that the levels of measurement suitable for qualitative data are nominal and ordinal, since interval and ratio levels are used for quantitative (numerical) data.
Intro to Stats practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations