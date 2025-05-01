Green Tea You wonder whether green tea lowers cholesterol.
Explain how to use randomization in this experiment. How does randomization neutralize those variables that are not controlled?
Sleepy Again Suppose you want to study the number of hours of sleep full-time college students at your college get each evening. To do so, you obtain a list of full-time students at your college, obtain a simple random sample of ten students, and ask each of them to disclose how many hours of sleep they obtained the most recent Monday.
a. What is the population of interest in this study? What is the sample
"[DATA] Putting It Together: Paternal Smoking It is well-documented that active maternal smoking during pregnancy is associated with lower-birth-weight babies. Researchers wanted to determine if there is a relationship between paternal smoking habits and birth weight. The researchers administered a questionnaire to each parent of newborn infants. One question asked whether the individual smoked regularly. Because the survey was administered within 15 days of birth, it was assumed that any regular smokers were also regular smokers during pregnancy. Birth weights for the babies (in grams) of nonsmoking mothers were obtained and divided into two groups, nonsmoking fathers and smoking fathers. The given data are representative of the data collected by the researchers. The researchers concluded that the birth weight of babies whose father smoked was less than the birth weight of babies whose father did not smoke.
a. Is this an observational study or a designed experiment? Why?"