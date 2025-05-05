Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
2:12 minutes
Problem 10.1.5
Textbook Question
Interpreting r
In Exercises 5–8, use a significance level of α = 0.05 and refer to the accompanying displays.
Bear Weight and Chest Size Fifty-four wild bears were anesthetized, and then their weights and chest sizes were measured and listed in Data Set 18 “Bear Measurements” in Appendix B; results are shown in the accompanying Statdisk display. Is there sufficient evidence to support the claim that there is a linear correlation between the weights of bears and their chest sizes? When measuring an anesthetized bear, is it easier to measure chest size than weight? If so, does it appear that a measured chest size can be used to predict the weight?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with determining if there is sufficient evidence to support the claim of a linear correlation between bear weights and chest sizes. Additionally, we need to assess if chest size can be used to predict weight.
Step 2: Identify the given data. From the image, the correlation coefficient (r) is 0.963141, the critical r value is ±0.2680855, and the p-value (two-tailed) is 0.000. The significance level (α) is 0.05.
Step 3: Compare the correlation coefficient (r) to the critical r value. If the absolute value of r is greater than the critical r, then there is evidence of a significant linear correlation.
Step 4: Evaluate the p-value. If the p-value is less than the significance level (α = 0.05), we reject the null hypothesis and conclude that there is a significant linear correlation.
Step 5: Interpret the results. If there is a significant linear correlation, consider whether chest size is easier to measure than weight and if it can be used as a predictor for weight. This involves practical reasoning based on the context of the problem.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Correlation Coefficient (r)
The correlation coefficient, denoted as 'r', quantifies the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables. Values range from -1 to 1, where 1 indicates a perfect positive correlation, -1 a perfect negative correlation, and 0 no correlation. In this case, an r value of 0.963 suggests a very strong positive correlation between bear weights and chest sizes.
P-value
The p-value measures the probability of obtaining results at least as extreme as the observed results, assuming the null hypothesis is true. A p-value of 0.000 indicates strong evidence against the null hypothesis, suggesting that the observed correlation is statistically significant. In this context, it implies that there is a significant linear correlation between the weights and chest sizes of bears.
Significance Level (α)
The significance level, often denoted as α, is the threshold for determining whether a p-value indicates a statistically significant result. In this scenario, α is set at 0.05, meaning that if the p-value is less than 0.05, the null hypothesis can be rejected. Given the p-value of 0.000, the results are significant, supporting the claim of a linear correlation between the two measured variables.
