Interpreting r

In Exercises 5–8, use a significance level of α = 0.05 and refer to the accompanying displays.

Bear Weight and Chest Size Fifty-four wild bears were anesthetized, and then their weights and chest sizes were measured and listed in Data Set 18 “Bear Measurements” in Appendix B; results are shown in the accompanying Statdisk display. Is there sufficient evidence to support the claim that there is a linear correlation between the weights of bears and their chest sizes? When measuring an anesthetized bear, is it easier to measure chest size than weight? If so, does it appear that a measured chest size can be used to predict the weight?