True or False: The shape of the distribution shown is best classified as uniform.
Threaded Problem: Tornado The data set “Tornadoes_2017” located at www.pearsonhighered.com/sullivanstats contains a variety of variables that were measured for all tornadoes in the United States in 2017.
a. Draw a relative histogram of the variable “Length.” Describe the shape of the distribution.
Rolling the Dice An experiment was conducted in which two fair dice were thrown 100 times. The sum of the pips showing on the dice was then recorded. The following frequency histogram gives the results.
a. What was the most frequent outcome of the experiment?
b. What was the least frequent?
f. Describe the shape of the distribution.
Alcohol-Related Traffic Fatalities The frequency histogram represents the number of alcohol-related traffic fatalities by state (including Washington, D.C.) in 2016 according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
a. Determine the class width.
b. Identify the classes.
Use the frequency histogram below to determine (a) the number of classes and (b) the class width.
In Exercises 9–18, construct the histograms and answer the given questions.
Burger King Dinner Service Times Use the frequency distribution from Exercise 18 in Section 2-1 to construct a histogram. Using a strict interpretation of the criteria for being a normal distribution, does the histogram appear to depict data from a population with a normal distribution?
IQ Scores IQ scores of adults are normally distributed. If a large sample of adults is randomly selected and the IQ scores are illustrated in a histogram, what is the shape of that histogram?