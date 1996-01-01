Which of the following statements about a sampling distribution of the sample proportion is true?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes a representative sample in the context of sampling distributions of sample proportions?
A
A sample that contains only the largest values from the population
B
A sample that is selected based on convenience rather than randomization
C
A sample that accurately reflects the characteristics of the population from which it is drawn
D
A sample that only includes individuals who volunteer to participate
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a representative sample: it is a sample that accurately reflects the characteristics of the entire population, ensuring that the sample's proportions resemble those of the population.
Recognize that a sample containing only the largest values from the population is biased and does not represent the population's diversity.
Note that a convenience sample, selected without randomization, often leads to bias because it may overrepresent certain groups and underrepresent others.
Identify that a volunteer sample can also be biased since individuals who volunteer might share specific traits not common to the whole population.
Conclude that the best description of a representative sample is one that accurately reflects the population's characteristics, which is essential for valid sampling distributions of sample proportions.
