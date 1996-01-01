Which of the following best describes a representative sample in the context of sampling distributions of sample proportions?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the difference between a census and a sample in the context of estimating a population proportion ?
A
A census and a sample both collect data from subsets of the population, but a census uses a larger subset.
B
A census collects data from every member of the population, while a sample collects data from only a subset of the population.
C
A census uses random selection, while a sample always includes the entire population.
D
A census is only used when the population is very large, while a sample is used for small populations.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of 'census' and 'sample' in statistics. A census involves collecting data from every member of the entire population, while a sample involves collecting data from only a part or subset of the population.
Step 2: Recognize that the key difference lies in the scope of data collection: a census aims for complete data coverage, whereas a sample aims for partial data coverage that represents the population.
Step 3: Consider the practical implications: a census is often more time-consuming and costly because it requires data from all individuals, while a sample is more efficient but requires careful selection to ensure representativeness.
Step 4: Evaluate the answer choices by comparing them to these definitions. The correct description should clearly state that a census collects data from every member of the population, and a sample collects data from only a subset.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description is the one stating: 'A census collects data from every member of the population, while a sample collects data from only a subset of the population.'
Watch next
Master Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Why is a sample used more often than a population when studying the sampling distribution of the sample proportion ?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the relationship between a and a in the context of the sampling distribution of the sample proportion?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose a simple random sample of 1200 adults is selected from a large population in which the proportion of adults who support a certain policy is . What is the mean of the sampling distribution of the sample proportion ?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Why is a sample used more often than a population when estimating a population proportion ?
3
views
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations