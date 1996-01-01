Why is a used more often than a when studying the sampling distribution of the ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the relationship between a and a in the context of the sampling distribution of the sample proportion?
A
A includes every member of the .
B
A is unrelated to the from which it is drawn.
C
A is a subset of the used to estimate characteristics of the entire .
D
A and a always have the same size.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of population and sample. A population is the entire group of individuals or items that you want to study, while a sample is a smaller group selected from the population.
Step 2: Recognize that the sample is used to make inferences about the population because it is often impractical or impossible to study the entire population.
Step 3: Note that the sample must be representative of the population to provide accurate estimates of population parameters, such as the population proportion.
Step 4: Understand that the sampling distribution of the sample proportion describes the distribution of sample proportions obtained from all possible samples of a fixed size drawn from the population.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct relationship is that a sample is a subset of the population used to estimate characteristics of the entire population, which aligns with the concept of sampling distributions.
Watch next
Master Using the Normal Distribution to Approximate Binomial Probabilities with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the relationship between a and a in the context of the sampling distribution of the sample proportion?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes a representative sample in the context of sampling distributions of sample proportions?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Why is a sample used more often than a population when studying the sampling distribution of the sample proportion ?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the difference between a census and a sample in the context of estimating a population proportion ?
3
views
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations