Multiple Choice
A sample of scores has a mean of and a sample variance of . What is the sample standard deviation?
4
views
Master Calculating Standard Deviation with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
A sample of scores has a mean of and a sample variance of . What is the sample standard deviation?
Which of the following statements about the shape of a normally distributed data set is true?
Which of the following correctly represents the formula for the population standard deviation?
A sample of scores has a mean of and a sample variance of . What is the sample standard deviation?
If the standard deviation for a sample is , what is the variance of the sample?