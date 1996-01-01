In statistics, which symbol is commonly used to represent the standard error of the sample mean ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly represents the formula for the population standard deviation?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the population standard deviation measures the spread of all data points in an entire population around the population mean (\( \mu \)).
Recall the formula for population variance, which is the average of the squared differences between each data point \( x_i \) and the population mean \( \mu \): \[ \\text{Population Variance} = \\sigma^2 = \\frac{\\sum_{i=1}^N (x_i - \\mu)^2}{N} \]
Recognize that the population standard deviation is the square root of the population variance, so you take the square root of the above expression: \[ \\text{Population Standard Deviation} = \\sigma = \\sqrt{ \\frac{\\sum_{i=1}^N (x_i - \\mu)^2}{N} } \]
Note that \( N \) is the size of the entire population, and the denominator is \( N \) (not \( N-1 \)) because we are dealing with the population, not a sample.
Compare the given options and identify the formula that matches the above expression exactly, which includes the square root of the sum of squared deviations divided by \( N \).
Watch next
Master Calculating Standard Deviation with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
A sample of scores has a mean of and a sample variance of . What is the sample standard deviation?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about the shape of a normally distributed data set is true?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a step used in calculating the standard deviation of a data set?
2
views
Multiple Choice
A sample of scores has a mean of and a sample variance of . What is the sample standard deviation?
2
views
Standard Deviation practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations