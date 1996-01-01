Given the data set consisting of a single value , what is the standard deviation of this set?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Multiple Choice
If a dataset has a sample variance of , what is the sample standard deviation?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the sample standard deviation is the positive square root of the sample variance.
Write down the formula relating sample variance (s^2) and sample standard deviation (s): \(s = \sqrt{s^2}\).
Substitute the given sample variance value into the formula: \(s = \sqrt{6}\).
Understand that the sample standard deviation is the square root of 6, which is a positive number.
Conclude that the sample standard deviation is \(\sqrt{6}\), not any fraction or integer unless simplified further.
