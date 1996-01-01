Which of the following is an example of a binomial random variable?
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Discrete Random Variables
A
______ random variable has either a finite or a countable number of values.
A
B
C
D
1
Understand the definition of different types of random variables: A random variable is a function that assigns numerical values to the outcomes of a random experiment.
Recall that a discrete random variable is one that takes on either a finite number or a countably infinite number of distinct values. These values can be listed out individually.
Contrast this with a continuous random variable, which can take on any value within an interval or collection of intervals, meaning it has an uncountably infinite number of possible values.
Recognize that qualitative variables are categorical and not numerical, and dependent variables are related to the context of regression or experiments, not the countability of values.
Therefore, the blank should be filled with 'discrete' because it correctly describes a random variable with a finite or countable number of values.
