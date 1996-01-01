Which value of the correlation coefficient indicates a stronger correlation than ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a characteristic of the correlation coefficient?
A
It is affected by changing the units of measurement of the variables.
B
A value of always means there is no relationship between the variables.
C
It measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
D
Its value can be any real number.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the correlation coefficient is a statistical measure that quantifies the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
Recall that the correlation coefficient is unitless, meaning it is not affected by changing the units of measurement of the variables. This is because it is based on standardized values.
Recognize that a correlation coefficient value of 0 indicates no linear relationship, but it does not necessarily mean there is no relationship at all; there could be a non-linear relationship.
Know that the correlation coefficient ranges between -1 and 1, inclusive, so it cannot take any real number value outside this interval.
Conclude that the correct characteristic is that the correlation coefficient measures both the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
