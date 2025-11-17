Suppose that you roll a pair of dice 1000 times and get seven 350 times. Based on these results, what is the probability that the next roll results in seven?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 25m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Lottery Luck In 1996, a New York couple won \$2.5 million in the state lottery. Eleven years later, the couple won \$5 million in the state lottery using the same set of numbers. The odds of winning the New York lottery twice are roughly 1 in 16 trillion, described by a lottery spokesperson as “galactically astronomical.” Although it is highly unlikely that an individual will win the lottery twice, it is not “galactically astronomical” that someone will win a lottery twice. Explain why this is the case.
Explain what is meant by a subjective probability. List some examples of subjective probabilities.
Playing Five-Card Stud
In the game of five-card stud, each player is dealt one card face down and four cards face up. After two cards are dealt (one down, one up), players bet, and betting continues after each additional card is dealt. Suppose three cards have been dealt to each of five players at the table. You currently have three clubs and are trying to get a flush (all cards of the same suit). Of the cards dealt, two clubs are visible in other players' hands.
e. Should you continue playing the game?
Mark McGwire
During the 1998 Major League Baseball season, Mark McGwire of the St. Louis Cardinals hit 70 home runs. Out of these, 34 went to left field, 20 to left center, 13 to center field, 3 to right center, and 0 to right field. (Source: Miklasz, B., et al. Celebrating 70: Mark McGwire’s Historic Season, Sporting News Publishing Co., 1998, p. 179.)
b. What is the probability that a randomly chosen home run went to right field?
Coffee Sales The following data represent the number of cases of coffee or filters sold by four sales reps in a recent sales competition.
b. What is the probability that a randomly chosen case was Gourmet?
a. Patti and John each played 100 games of Solitaire on their smartphones. Patti won 7 games and estimated her probability of winning Solitaire as 0.07. John won 6 games and estimated his probability as 0.06. Why do their estimates differ?
b. Would an empirical probability based on 100 games or 1000 games give a better estimate of the probability of winning Solitaire? Why?