"Simulating Election Results
Suppose that polls indicate a candidate in a local school board election has the support of 52% of voters.
a. Explain how you could use the integers from 1 to 100 to simulate votes.
"
What method of assigning probabilities to a simple event uses relative frequencies?
Suppose that you roll a pair of dice 1000 times and get seven 350 times. Based on these results, what is the probability that the next roll results in seven?
Explain what is meant by a subjective probability. List some examples of subjective probabilities.
Mark McGwire
During the 1998 Major League Baseball season, Mark McGwire of the St. Louis Cardinals hit 70 home runs. Out of these, 34 went to left field, 20 to left center, 13 to center field, 3 to right center, and 0 to right field. (Source: Miklasz, B., et al. Celebrating 70: Mark McGwire’s Historic Season, Sporting News Publishing Co., 1998, p. 179.)
b. What is the probability that a randomly chosen home run went to right field?
Coffee Sales The following data represent the number of cases of coffee or filters sold by four sales reps in a recent sales competition.
b. What is the probability that a randomly chosen case was Gourmet?
a. Patti and John each played 100 games of Solitaire on their smartphones. Patti won 7 games and estimated her probability of winning Solitaire as 0.07. John won 6 games and estimated his probability as 0.06. Why do their estimates differ?