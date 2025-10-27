Explain what is meant by a subjective probability. List some examples of subjective probabilities.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
a. Patti and John each played 100 games of Solitaire on their smartphones. Patti won 7 games and estimated her probability of winning Solitaire as 0.07. John won 6 games and estimated his probability as 0.06. Why do their estimates differ?
Key Concepts
Empirical Probability
Sample Size and Variability
Randomness and Chance
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Playing Five-Card Stud
In the game of five-card stud, each player is dealt one card face down and four cards face up. After two cards are dealt (one down, one up), players bet, and betting continues after each additional card is dealt. Suppose three cards have been dealt to each of five players at the table. You currently have three clubs and are trying to get a flush (all cards of the same suit). Of the cards dealt, two clubs are visible in other players' hands.
e. Should you continue playing the game?
Mark McGwire
During the 1998 Major League Baseball season, Mark McGwire of the St. Louis Cardinals hit 70 home runs. Out of these, 34 went to left field, 20 to left center, 13 to center field, 3 to right center, and 0 to right field. (Source: Miklasz, B., et al. Celebrating 70: Mark McGwire’s Historic Season, Sporting News Publishing Co., 1998, p. 179.)
b. What is the probability that a randomly chosen home run went to right field?
Coffee Sales The following data represent the number of cases of coffee or filters sold by four sales reps in a recent sales competition.
b. What is the probability that a randomly chosen case was Gourmet?
The following represent the results of a survey in which individuals were asked to disclose what they perceive to be the ideal number of children.
b. What is the probability an individual is female and believes the ideal number of children is 2?
"Putting It Together: Red-Light Cameras
In a study of the feasibility of a red-light camera program in the city of Milwaukee, the data below summarize the projected number of crashes at 13 selected intersections over a five-year period.
(g) Based on the data shown, does it appear that the red-light camera program will be beneficial in reducing crashes at the intersections? Explain.
"