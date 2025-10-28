Playing Five-Card Stud

In the game of five-card stud, each player is dealt one card face down and four cards face up. After two cards are dealt (one down, one up), players bet, and betting continues after each additional card is dealt. Suppose three cards have been dealt to each of five players at the table. You currently have three clubs and are trying to get a flush (all cards of the same suit). Of the cards dealt, two clubs are visible in other players' hands.





e. Should you continue playing the game?