Which scatterplot shows a negative correlation between and ?
A
Points follow a strong U-shaped pattern (low values in the middle range and higher values at both ends).
B
Points tend to slope upward from left to right (as increases, increases).
C
Points form a roughly horizontal cloud with no clear upward or downward trend.
D
Points tend to slope downward from left to right (as increases, decreases).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that correlation measures the direction and strength of a linear relationship between two variables, x and y.
Recall that a negative correlation means that as x increases, y tends to decrease, which is visually represented by points sloping downward from left to right on a scatterplot.
Analyze the given patterns: a U-shaped pattern indicates a nonlinear relationship, not a simple negative correlation; an upward slope indicates a positive correlation; a horizontal cloud indicates no correlation.
Identify that the only pattern consistent with a negative correlation is the one where points tend to slope downward from left to right, meaning y decreases as x increases.
Conclude that the scatterplot showing a negative correlation is the one where points tend to slope downward from left to right.
