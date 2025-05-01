In a scatterplot, what does the term outlier mean?
A
A point that lies far from the overall pattern of points in the scatterplot
B
A point that causes the correlation to be exactly
C
A point that lies exactly on the line of best fit (least-squares regression line)
D
A point that always occurs at the highest value of the explanatory variable on the horizontal axis
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a scatterplot is a graphical representation showing the relationship between two quantitative variables, with each point representing an observation.
Recall that an outlier in a scatterplot is a data point that does not follow the general pattern formed by the majority of points; it lies far away from the cluster of points.
Recognize that an outlier can affect statistical measures such as correlation and the line of best fit, but it is specifically defined by its position relative to the overall pattern, not by causing correlation to be zero or lying exactly on the regression line.
Eliminate options that describe points based on their position on the regression line or their value on the explanatory variable axis, as these do not capture the essence of an outlier.
Conclude that the correct definition of an outlier in a scatterplot is a point that lies far from the overall pattern of points.
Watch next
Master Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick