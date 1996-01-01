Which of the following best describes the difference between a and a in a ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Frequency Distributions
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a characteristic of frequency distributions?
A
They always display data in ascending order only.
B
They are only used for qualitative data and not for quantitative data.
C
They organize data into classes or intervals to show how frequently each value occurs.
D
They require that all class intervals have different widths.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what a frequency distribution is: it is a way to organize data to show how often each value or range of values occurs in a dataset.
Recognize that frequency distributions can be used for both qualitative (categorical) and quantitative (numerical) data, so the statement that they are only for qualitative data is incorrect.
Know that frequency distributions do not have to display data only in ascending order; they can be arranged in various ways depending on the context.
Frequency distributions typically organize data into classes or intervals (for quantitative data) or categories (for qualitative data) and count the frequency of data points in each class or category.
Class intervals in frequency distributions do not have to have different widths; in fact, they often have equal widths to make interpretation easier, so the statement that all class intervals must have different widths is false.
