Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
4:46 minutes
Problem 5.2.28d
Textbook Question
In Exercises 25–28, find the probabilities and answer the questions.
Too Young to Tat Based on a Harris poll, among adults who regret getting tattoos, 20% say that they were too young when they got their tattoos. Assume that five adults who regret getting tattoos are randomly selected, and find the indicated probability.
d. If we randomly select five adults, is 1 a significantly low number who say that they were too young to get tattoos?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of probability distribution involved. Since we are dealing with a fixed number of trials (5 adults), each with two possible outcomes (either they say they were too young or they don't), and the probability of success (saying they were too young) is constant at 20% (or 0.2), this is a binomial probability problem.
Step 2: Write the formula for the binomial probability distribution. The probability of exactly k successes in n trials is given by: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>P</mi><mo>(</mo><mi>k</mi><mo>)</mo><mo>=</mo><mrow><mo>(</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>n</mi><mo>!</mo></mrow><mrow><mi>k</mi><mo>!</mo><mo>(</mo><mi>n</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>k</mi><mo>)</mo><mo>!</mo></mrow></mfrac><mo>)</mo></mrow><mo>×</mo><msup><mi>p</mi><mi>k</mi></msup><mo>×</mo><msup><mo>(</mo><mn>1</mn><mo>-</mo><mi>p</mi><mo>)</mo><mrow><mi>n</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>k</mi></mrow></msup></math>, where n is the number of trials, k is the number of successes, and p is the probability of success.
Step 3: Plug in the values for this problem. Here, n = 5 (the number of adults), k = 1 (the number of adults who say they were too young), and p = 0.2 (the probability of saying they were too young). Substitute these values into the formula to calculate the probability of exactly 1 success.
Step 4: Determine whether 1 is a significantly low number. To assess this, calculate the cumulative probability of 0 or 1 success (P(X ≤ 1)). This involves summing the probabilities for k = 0 and k = 1. Compare this cumulative probability to a significance threshold, such as 0.05, to decide if 1 is significantly low.
Step 5: Interpret the result. If the cumulative probability P(X ≤ 1) is less than 0.05, then 1 is considered a significantly low number. Otherwise, it is not. Use this interpretation to answer the question about whether 1 is significantly low.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Probability
Binomial probability refers to the likelihood of a specific number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. In this context, the 'success' is defined as an adult stating they were too young to get a tattoo, with a success probability of 20%. The binomial formula is used to calculate the probability of observing a certain number of successes (e.g., 1 adult) in a sample of five.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:39
Calculating Probabilities in a Binomial Distribution
Significance Level
The significance level is a threshold used to determine whether a result is statistically significant. In this scenario, it helps assess whether the observed number of adults (1) who feel they were too young is significantly low compared to what would be expected based on the binomial distribution. A common significance level is 0.05, which indicates a 5% risk of concluding that a difference exists when there is none.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:46
Step 4: State Conclusion Example 4
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make inferences about a population based on sample data. In this case, we would set up a null hypothesis (that 1 adult is not significantly low) and an alternative hypothesis (that 1 adult is significantly low). By calculating the probability of observing 1 or fewer adults who feel too young, we can determine whether to reject the null hypothesis in favor of the alternative.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Watch next
Master The Binomial Experiment with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice