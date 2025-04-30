Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
Problem 5.2.28a
Textbook Question
In Exercises 25–28, find the probabilities and answer the questions.
Too Young to Tat Based on a Harris poll, among adults who regret getting tattoos, 20% say that they were too young when they got their tattoos. Assume that five adults who regret getting tattoos are randomly selected, and find the indicated probability.
a. Find the probability that none of the selected adults say that they were too young to get tattoos.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of probability distribution involved. Since we are dealing with a fixed number of trials (5 adults), each with two possible outcomes (either they say they were too young or they don't), and the probability of success (saying they were too young) is constant (20% or 0.2), this is a binomial probability problem.
Step 2: Write the formula for the binomial probability distribution. The probability of exactly k successes in n trials is given by: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">P(X = k) = C(n, k) * p<sup>k</sup> * (1 - p)<sup>n - k</sup></math>, where C(n, k) is the number of combinations, p is the probability of success, and (1 - p) is the probability of failure.
Step 3: Substitute the values into the formula. Here, n = 5 (number of adults), k = 0 (none of the adults say they were too young), and p = 0.2 (probability of saying they were too young). The formula becomes: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">P(X = 0) = C(5, 0) * (0.2)<sup>0</sup> * (0.8)<sup>5</sup></math>.
Step 4: Calculate the combination term C(5, 0). The formula for combinations is: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">C(n, k) = n! / (k! * (n - k)!)</math>. For C(5, 0), this simplifies to 1 because <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">C(5, 0) = 5! / (0! * 5!) = 1</math>.
Step 5: Simplify the probability expression. Since <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">(0.2)<sup>0</sup> = 1</math>, the probability becomes: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">P(X = 0) = 1 * 1 * (0.8)<sup>5</sup></math>. To find the final probability, calculate <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">(0.8)<sup>5</sup></math>.
