Null Hypothesis (H0) The null hypothesis is a statement that indicates no effect or no difference, serving as a default position that there is no relationship between two measured phenomena. In this context, it would assert that the mean cost of the heart medication is equal to or greater than $60, which the pharmaceutical company is trying to challenge. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses

Alternative Hypothesis (H1) The alternative hypothesis is a statement that contradicts the null hypothesis, suggesting that there is an effect or a difference. In this scenario, the alternative hypothesis would claim that the mean cost of the heart medication is less than $60, which is the assertion the medical research team aims to support. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses