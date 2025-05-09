Energy Consumption. Exercises 1–4 refer to the amounts of energy consumed in the author’s home. (Most of the data are real, but some are fabricated.) Each value represents energy consumed (kWh) in a two-month period. Let each subgroup consist of the six amounts within the same year. Data are available for download at www.TriolaStats.com.

Energy Consumption: R Chart Let each subgroup consist of the 6 values within a year. Construct an R chart and determine whether the process variation is within statistical control. If it is not, identify which of the three out-of-control criteria lead to rejection of statistically stable variation.