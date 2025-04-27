Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
Problem 14.CQQ.7
Textbook Question
In Exercises 5–8, use the following two control charts that result from testing batches of newly manufactured aircraft altimeters, with 100 in each batch. The original sample values are errors (in feet) obtained when the altimeters are tested in a pressure chamber that simulates an altitude of 6000 ft. The Federal Aviation Administration requires an error of no more than 40 ft at that altitude.
Is the process mean within statistical control? Why or why not?
1
Understand the problem: The question asks whether the process mean is within statistical control. This involves analyzing the control charts provided and determining if the process mean remains within the control limits without any unusual patterns or violations of control chart rules.
Identify the control chart components: A control chart typically includes a centerline (representing the process mean), upper control limit (UCL), and lower control limit (LCL). These limits are calculated based on the process data and represent the range within which the process is expected to operate under normal conditions.
Examine the data points on the control chart: Check if all the data points fall within the UCL and LCL. If any points fall outside these limits, the process mean is not within statistical control.
Look for patterns or trends: Even if all points are within the control limits, certain patterns (e.g., a run of consecutive points on one side of the centerline, or a trend of increasing or decreasing values) may indicate that the process is not in control. These patterns suggest systematic issues or shifts in the process mean.
Conclude based on the analysis: If all points are within the control limits and there are no unusual patterns, the process mean is within statistical control. Otherwise, it is not. Provide reasoning based on the observed data and patterns in the control chart.
Control Charts
Control charts are graphical tools used to monitor the stability of a process over time. They display data points in relation to predetermined control limits, which help identify variations that may indicate a process is out of control. In this context, control charts are used to assess whether the mean error of the altimeters remains within acceptable limits set by regulatory standards.
Process Mean
The process mean is the average value of a set of measurements taken from a process. It is a critical parameter in quality control, as it indicates the central tendency of the data. In the context of the question, determining whether the process mean is within statistical control involves comparing it to the control limits established on the control charts.
Statistical Control
A process is said to be in statistical control when its variations are consistent and predictable, falling within established control limits. This means that any deviations from the mean are due to common causes rather than special causes. In the case of the altimeters, assessing whether the process mean is within statistical control requires analyzing the control charts to see if the mean error remains within the acceptable range set by the FAA.
