A company’s marketing team takes 50 samples of 10 recent clients to create a sampling distribution of sample means for the average amount spent per month on company products. Can the Central Limit Theorem be used to determine that the sampling distribution is normal?
Interpreting the Central Limit Theorem In Exercises 19–26, find the mean and standard deviation of the indicated sampling distribution of sample means. Then sketch a graph of the sampling distribution.
Salaries The annual salaries for web software development managers are normally distributed, with a mean of about $136,000 and a standard deviation of about $11,500. Random samples of 40 are drawn from this population, and the mean of each sample is determined.
Key Concepts
Central Limit Theorem (CLT)
Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean
Standard Error of the Mean
If and , find the probability of getting a sample mean above 3.5 in a sample of 60 people.
In Exercises 39 and 40, determine whether the finite correction factor should be used. If so, use it in your calculations when you find the probability.
Old Faithful In a sample of 100 eruptions of the Old Faithful geyser at Yellowstone National Park, the mean interval between eruptions was 129.58 minutes and the standard deviation was 108.54 minutes. A random sample of size 30 is selected from this population. What is the probability that the mean interval between eruptions is between 120 minutes and 140 minutes?
Renewable Energy The zloty is the official currency of Poland. During a recent period of two years, the day-ahead prices for renewable energy in Poland (in zlotys per mega-watt hour) have a mean of 158.51 and a standard deviation of 33.424. Random samples of size 100 are drawn from this population, and the mean of each sample is determined. (Adapted from Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Choosing a Distribution In Exercises 35–40, use the standard normal distribution or the t-distribution to construct a 95% confidence interval for the population mean. Justify your decision. If neither distribution can be used, explain why. Interpret the results.
Body Mass Index In a random sample of 50 people, the mean body mass index (BMI) was 27.7 and the standard deviation was 6.12.
Assume the machine shifts and the distribution of the amount of the compound added now has a mean of 9.96 milligrams and a standard deviation of 0.05 milligram. You select one vial and determine how much of the compound was added.
b. You randomly select 15 vials. What is the probability that you select at least one vial that is within the acceptable range?
Assume the machine shifts and is filling the vials with a mean amount of 9.96 milligrams and a standard deviation of 0.05 milligram. You select five vials and find the mean amount of compound added.
a. What is the probability that you select a sample of five vials that has a mean that is within the acceptable range? (See figure.)
Assume the machine shifts and is filling the vials with a mean amount of 9.96 milligrams and a standard deviation of 0.05 milligram. You select five vials and find the mean amount of compound added.
b. You randomly select three samples of five vials. What is the probability that you select at least one sample of five vials that has a mean that is within the acceptable range?