Interpreting the Central Limit Theorem In Exercises 19–26, find the mean and standard deviation of the indicated sampling distribution of sample means. Then sketch a graph of the sampling distribution.





Salaries The annual salaries for web software development managers are normally distributed, with a mean of about $136,000 and a standard deviation of about $11,500. Random samples of 40 are drawn from this population, and the mean of each sample is determined.