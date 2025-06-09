Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
1:33 minutes
Problem 5.4.20
Textbook Question
Interpreting the Central Limit Theorem In Exercises 19–26, find the mean and standard deviation of the indicated sampling distribution of sample means. Then sketch a graph of the sampling distribution.
Renewable Energy The zloty is the official currency of Poland. During a recent period of two years, the day-ahead prices for renewable energy in Poland (in zlotys per mega-watt hour) have a mean of 158.51 and a standard deviation of 33.424. Random samples of size 100 are drawn from this population, and the mean of each sample is determined. (Adapted from Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the Central Limit Theorem (CLT). The CLT states that for a sufficiently large sample size, the sampling distribution of the sample mean will be approximately normal, regardless of the population's distribution. The mean of the sampling distribution will equal the population mean, and the standard deviation of the sampling distribution (known as the standard error) will be the population standard deviation divided by the square root of the sample size.
Step 2: Identify the given values from the problem. The population mean (μ) is 158.51, the population standard deviation (σ) is 33.424, and the sample size (n) is 100.
Step 3: Calculate the mean of the sampling distribution. According to the CLT, the mean of the sampling distribution of sample means is the same as the population mean. Therefore, the mean of the sampling distribution is μ = 158.51.
Step 4: Calculate the standard error of the sampling distribution. The formula for the standard error (SE) is: . Substitute the given values: . Simplify the denominator to find the standard error.
Step 5: Sketch the graph of the sampling distribution. The graph will be a normal distribution centered at the mean (158.51) with a standard deviation equal to the calculated standard error. Label the x-axis with values around the mean, spaced by increments of the standard error, and indicate the bell-shaped curve.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Central Limit Theorem (CLT)
The Central Limit Theorem states that the distribution of the sample means will approach a normal distribution as the sample size increases, regardless of the population's distribution, provided the sample size is sufficiently large (typically n ≥ 30). This theorem is fundamental in statistics as it allows for the use of normal probability techniques to make inferences about population parameters based on sample statistics.
Calculating the Mean
Sampling Distribution
A sampling distribution is the probability distribution of a statistic (like the sample mean) obtained from a large number of samples drawn from a specific population. It describes how the sample means vary from sample to sample and is crucial for understanding the variability and reliability of estimates derived from sample data.
Mean and Standard Deviation of Sampling Distribution
The mean of the sampling distribution of sample means is equal to the population mean, while the standard deviation (known as the standard error) is calculated by dividing the population standard deviation by the square root of the sample size (σ/√n). These measures help quantify the expected value and variability of sample means, which are essential for making statistical inferences.
