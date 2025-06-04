Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Problem 6.2.35
Choosing a Distribution In Exercises 35–40, use the standard normal distribution or the t-distribution to construct a 95% confidence interval for the population mean. Justify your decision. If neither distribution can be used, explain why. Interpret the results.
Body Mass Index In a random sample of 50 people, the mean body mass index (BMI) was 27.7 and the standard deviation was 6.12.
1
Step 1: Determine whether to use the standard normal distribution (Z-distribution) or the t-distribution. Since the sample size is 50, which is greater than 30, and the population standard deviation is not provided (only the sample standard deviation is given), the t-distribution is appropriate for constructing the confidence interval.
Step 2: Identify the necessary components for constructing the confidence interval. These include the sample mean (\( \bar{x} = 27.7 \)), the sample standard deviation (\( s = 6.12 \)), the sample size (\( n = 50 \)), and the confidence level (95%).
Step 3: Calculate the degrees of freedom (df) for the t-distribution. The formula for degrees of freedom is \( df = n - 1 \). Substitute \( n = 50 \) into the formula to find \( df \).
Step 4: Find the critical t-value (\( t^* \)) corresponding to a 95% confidence level and the calculated degrees of freedom. Use a t-distribution table or statistical software to find \( t^* \).
Step 5: Construct the confidence interval using the formula \( \bar{x} \pm t^* \cdot \frac{s}{\sqrt{n}} \). Substitute the values for \( \bar{x} \), \( t^* \), \( s \), and \( n \) into the formula to calculate the confidence interval.
Key Concepts
Normal Distribution
The normal distribution is a continuous probability distribution characterized by its bell-shaped curve, defined by its mean and standard deviation. It is crucial in statistics because many statistical methods, including confidence intervals, assume that the data follows this distribution. When the sample size is large (typically n > 30), the Central Limit Theorem suggests that the sampling distribution of the sample mean will be approximately normal, allowing for the use of the normal distribution.
t-Distribution
The t-distribution is a type of probability distribution that is used when the sample size is small (n < 30) or when the population standard deviation is unknown. It is similar to the normal distribution but has heavier tails, which provides a more accurate estimate of the population mean in these cases. The t-distribution is essential for constructing confidence intervals and hypothesis testing when dealing with smaller samples.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence, typically 95%. It is calculated using the sample mean and standard deviation, along with the appropriate distribution (normal or t) based on the sample size and known parameters. Interpreting a confidence interval involves understanding that if the same sampling process were repeated multiple times, a certain percentage of those intervals would contain the true population mean.
