Discrete Probability Distribution A discrete probability distribution lists all possible values of a discrete random variable and their associated probabilities. Each probability must be between 0 and 1, and the sum of all probabilities must equal 1. This ensures the distribution accurately represents the likelihood of each outcome. Recommended video: Guided course 04:48 04:48 Variance & Standard Deviation of Discrete Random Variables

Random Variable A random variable is a numerical outcome of a random phenomenon. In this case, X represents the number of televisions in a household, which can only take integer values. Understanding the random variable helps in interpreting the probability distribution and analyzing the data. Recommended video: Guided course 07:09 07:09 Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions