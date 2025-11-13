Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Discrete Probability Distribution A discrete probability distribution assigns probabilities to each possible value of a discrete random variable. Each probability must be between 0 and 1, and the sum of all probabilities must equal 1 to represent a valid distribution. Recommended video: Guided course 04:48 04:48 Variance & Standard Deviation of Discrete Random Variables

Sum of Probabilities Equals One In any probability distribution, the total of all individual probabilities must be exactly 1. This ensures that the distribution accounts for all possible outcomes of the random variable. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Probability