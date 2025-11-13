"True or False? In Exercises 5–8, determine whether the statement is true or false. If it is false, rewrite it as a true statement.
The mean of the random variable of a probability distribution describes how the outcomes vary."
Religion in Congress Is the religious make-up of the United States Congress reflective of that in the general population? The following table shows the religious affiliation of the 535 members of the 116th Congress along with the religious affiliation of a random sample of 1200 adult Americans.
a. Determine the probability distribution for the religious affiliation of the members of the 116th Congress.
What is the difference between a discrete random variable and a continuous random variable? Provide your own examples of each.
In your own words, provide an interpretation of the mean (or expected value) of a discrete random variable.
In Problems 9–14, determine whether the distribution is a discrete probability distribution. If not, state why.
In Problems 15 and 16, determine the required value of the missing probability to make the distribution a discrete probability distribution.
[NW] [DATA] TelevisionsIn the Sullivan Statistics Survey I, individuals were asked to disclose the number of televisions in their household. In the following probability distribution, the random variable X represents the number of televisions in households.
a. Confirm that this represents a discrete probability distribution.