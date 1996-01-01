In a statistical graph, the are labeled according to the type of data being represented.
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
On a graph comparing categories, the area of the purple rectangle corresponds to which of the following?
A
The mean value of a quantitative variable for that category ( or )
B
The correlation between two quantitative variables ()
C
The standard deviation of the data set ( or )
D
The frequency or proportion of a qualitative category represented by the rectangle ( or )
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in a graph comparing categories, especially in bar charts or similar visualizations, the area of a rectangle often represents a quantity related to the category it corresponds to.
Recall that the mean value of a quantitative variable is typically represented by a point or a line, not by the area of a rectangle.
Recognize that correlation between two quantitative variables is usually shown by scatterplots or correlation coefficients, not by areas of rectangles.
Know that the standard deviation is a measure of spread or variability and is not represented by the area of a rectangle in category comparison graphs.
Conclude that the area of the purple rectangle corresponds to the frequency or proportion of the qualitative category it represents, as area visually encodes how large or common that category is relative to others.
